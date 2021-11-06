Canelo vs Plant ring walks: What time will fight start in UK?

Canelo Alvarez attempts to add yet another chapter to his legacy when he faces Caleb Plant in a rare four-belt unification in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Mexican, widely considered boxing’s best current fighter, enters the ring for the 60th time as a professional and is heavily favoured against his unbeaten opponent.

Canelo defeated Billy Joe Saunders in an acrimonious bout earlier this year, landing a vicious uppercut in the eighth round that broke the Briton’s orbital bone.

There has been plenty of bad blood involved in the build-up to this bout, too, with Canelo and Plant coming to blows at a press conference, leaving the American with a cut underneath his right eye.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Saturday 6 November but will be in the early hours of Sunday 7 November UK time. The main event is expected to begin around 5am BST.

Where is it?

The pair will square off at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Where can I watch it?

You will be able to watch the fight on BT Sport Box Office for a price of £19.95. Subscribers can live stream the event online and through mobile devices. The fight will be preceded by a BT Sport Fight Night, live on BT Sport 1HD from 7.45pm.

What have they been saying?

Canelo and Plant dramatically swung punches at each other after the Mexican was labelled a “drug cheat” in a highly intense first face-off.

Plant said: “You’re going to find out the same time everybody else finds out. And you know when they found out? When it was too late. That’s when they found out, and that’s exactly when you’re going to find out.

“Mark my words, b***h. And you’re a b***h, too,” he then said as he directed his attention towards Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Speaking to Canelo once more, he continued: “What the f*** are you going to do? F*** you. And you’re a drug cheat. So tell me something. Oscar Valdez tests positive for something and not get suspended for six months. But he [Canelo] get test positive for something and gets suspended for six months, and somehow he’s not a drug cheat?”

Alvarez tested positive for the chemical clenbuterol in 2018 and received a six-month ban. He maintains the findings were the result of contaminated meat.

Canelo then replied: “Don’t make excuses before the fight,” before Plant added: “You’re a cheater. You got suspended for six months.”

Canelo wrapped up the war of words by saying: “Say whatever you say; I’ll see you 6 November.”

The pair then came face-to-face for the first time, with Alvarez pushing Plant away before the American swung a punch, which the Mexican slipped. Canelo then through a short punch of his own before they were pulled apart by security.

Who is on the undercard?

Anthony Dirrell vs Marcos Hernandez (super-middleweight)

Rey Vargas vs Leonardo Baez (super-bantamweight)

Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Pablo Romero (super-lightweight)

Odds

Canelo to win: 1/12

Plant to win: 6/1

Draw: 25/1

