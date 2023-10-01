Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will go head to head in Las Vegas tonight, in a clash of undisputed champions.

Canelo puts his super-middleweight titles on the line against the younger Charlo twin, who is undisputed at super-welterweight. Mexican Canelo was originally expected to face Jermall Charlo here, but the WBC middleweight champion’s two-year absence from the ring continues instead – amid injuries and personal issues.

Canelo, 33, enters the T-Mobile Arena on the back of successful title defences against John Ryder in May and Gennady Golovkin 12 months ago. Alvarez beat Ryder via decision in Mexico, having beaten old rival Golovkin by the same means at the T-Mobile Arena.

Before capping off his trilogy with Golovkin, Canelo suffered the second loss of his career: a points defeat by Dmitry Bivol in May 2022, while challenging the Russian for his light-heavyweight title. That fight took place a week before Charlo’s most recent bout, a stoppage win over Brian Castano. With that victory, Charlo, 33, improved upon his previous result, a draw with Castano in July 2021.

Follow live updates and results from Canelo vs Charlo and the undercard fights, below.

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defends undisputed super-middleweight titles

Challenger Jermell Charlo is undisputed at super-welterweight

Fight takes place in Las Vegas

Charlo’s twin Jermall was originally set to box Mexico’s Alvarez

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE

Saturday 30 September 2023 21:30 , Alex Pattle

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will go head to head in Las Vegas tonight, in a clash of undisputed champions.

Canelo puts his super-middleweight titles on the line against the younger Charlo twin, who is undisputed at super-welterweight. Mexican Canelo was originally expected to face Jermall Charlo here, but the WBC middleweight champion’s two-year absence from the ring continues instead – amid injuries and personal issues.

Canelo, 33, enters the T-Mobile Arena on the back of successful title defences against John Ryder in May and Gennady Golovkin 12 months ago. Alvarez beat Ryder via decision in Mexico, having beaten old rival Golovkin by the same means at the T-Mobile Arena.

Before capping off his trilogy with Golovkin, Canelo suffered the second loss of his career: a points defeat by Dmitry Bivol in May 2022, while challenging the Russian for his light-heavyweight title. That fight took place a week before Charlo’s most recent bout, a stoppage win over Brian Castano. With that victory, Charlo, 33, improved upon his previous result, a draw with Castano in July 2021.