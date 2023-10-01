Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will go head to head in Las Vegas tonight, in a clash of undisputed champions.

Canelo puts his super-middleweight titles on the line against the younger Charlo twin, who is undisputed at super-welterweight. Mexican Canelo was originally expected to face Jermall Charlo here, but the WBC middleweight champion’s two-year absence from the ring continues instead – amid injuries and personal issues.

Canelo, 33, enters the T-Mobile Arena on the back of successful title defences against John Ryder in May and Gennady Golovkin 12 months ago. Alvarez beat Ryder via decision in Mexico, having beaten old rival Golovkin by the same means at the T-Mobile Arena.

Before capping off his trilogy with Golovkin, Canelo suffered the second loss of his career: a points defeat by Dmitry Bivol in May 2022, while challenging the Russian for his light-heavyweight title. That fight took place a week before Charlo’s most recent bout, a stoppage win over Brian Castano. With that victory, Charlo, 33, improved upon his previous result, a draw with Castano in July 2021.

Follow live updates and results from Canelo vs Charlo and the undercard fights, below.

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defends undisputed super-middleweight titles

Challenger Jermell Charlo is undisputed at super-welterweight

Fight takes place in Las Vegas

Charlo’s twin Jermall was originally set to box Mexico’s Alvarez

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Main-event fighters receive locker-room visits

04:00 , Alex Pattle

Very different visitors for tonight’s main-event fighters in their locker rooms...

Floyd Mayweather giving support to Jermell Charlo backstage in his dressing room before the Canelo Alvarez fight… pic.twitter.com/3UqJDU83wk — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 1, 2023

Canelo Alvarez play fighting with his five-year-old son backstage in his dressing room before the Jermell Charlo fight… pic.twitter.com/awzIa9Jjwu — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 1, 2023

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Mario Barrios beats Yordenis Ugas on points

03:45 , Alex Pattle

In perhaps the highlight bout from the undercard, Mario Barrios beats Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision.

With the victory, Barrios wins the WBC interim welterweight title. The American will therefore become the official champion if Terence Crawford vacates his belt to move up in weight.

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Twins embrace in locker room before main event

03:42 , Alex Pattle

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Terence Crawford arrives and eyes winner

03:41 , Alex Pattle

Terence Crawford has now arrived to be ringside for Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo and reiterated to reporters that he "definitely" wants to fight the winner. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 1, 2023

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Steve Bunce preview

03:30 , Steve Bunce

There is no doubting that Alvarez is a throwback fighter, a man from a distant time when boxers like Sugar Ray Robinson had 201 fights, Roberto Duran 119 and even Muhammad Ali had 61 fights.

There will not be men of that quality with that quantity of fights ever again. Alvarez might just be the last man standing.

“He’s a great fighter, but I can beat him,” insisted Charlo. “I know how to beat him. I have the motivation and the skills. He will want a rematch; I know he will. This is my time.”

Alvarez is calm, he is always calm before a big fight, and he seems just a bit more focused for this fight. “People have been saying negative things about me for a long time, expecting me to lose in every fight,” he said.

“I ignore what they say – this feels different, I’m chasing history.”

Alvarez has his place in boxing history secure, he is now chasing greatness and a win against Charlo will add to his legacy. It will not be easy, Charlo is being underestimated, but it will happen and probably against a chorus of screams.

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Steve Bunce preview

03:15 , Steve Bunce

Alvarez last fought when he put on a masterclass over the championship distance to beat Islington’s John Ryder in Guadalajara in May. It was a delayed homecoming for Alvarez, a night to enjoy with over 200 members of a mariachi band serenading their fighting icon as he walked to the ring in front of 50,000 devoted fans, all howling under a starry night sky. Ryder, incidentally, was the eighth British boxer that Alvarez has beaten in world title fights.

Charlo is clever enough to create problems for Alvarez, but the weight will be a factor; Alvarez is naturally a stone heavier and on the night in the ring he will be a lot more. Charlo will rely on speed and Alvarez has struggled on occasion with slick movement. Charlo has beaten some quality fighters, but Alvarez poses his own unique problems and simply imagining that some extra lateral movement and fast feet will be enough is a fantasy.

“[Alvarez] makes good fighters do exactly what he wants,” said Joe Gallagher, who took Liam and Callum Smith to fight Alvarez. “He makes really good fighters doubt their own ability.”

Full preview here:

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Steve Bunce preview

03:00 , Steve Bunce

The seemingly endless boxing road for Saul Canelo Alvarez continues in Las Vegas tonight.

Alvarez is the boxing wunderkind, turning professional at just 15, winning a world title for the first time in 2011 and now, at 33, set to have his 24th world title fight. Alvarez has fought 63 times, the type of number that a champion will simply not repeat in the future.

At the T-Mobile Arena, the big house of fights just off the strip but now firmly established as the city’s number-one venue, Alvarez defends his four super-middleweight world titles against Jermell Charlo. It is a tricky fight, the latest risk in the long career of the Mexican idol.

Charlo holds the four belts at light-middleweight and is naturally the smaller man; he has lost just once in 37 fights, but is smart, slick and fresh. Jermell has an unbeaten twin called Jermall, who holds a middleweight world title and was Alvarez’s first choice. However, Jermall had not fought since 2021, is dealing with a lot of personal issues and had to refuse the offer; Jermell jumped straight in.

A fight with Jermall next year will make perfect business sense if Alvarez wins. If he loses, there will be a rematch with Jermell. Every move that Alvarez makes is smart – he is a fighting industry, a man with the ability to demand and receive whatever he wants.

Full preview here:

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Undercard fights

02:40 , Alex Pattle

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (C) vs Jermell Charlo (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF super-middleweight titles)

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios (WBC interim welterweight title)

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin (super-welterweight)

Elijah Garcia vs Jose Armando Resendiz (middleweight)

Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander (heavyweight)

Gabriel Valenzuela vs Yeis Gabriel Solano (super-lightweight)

Terrell Gausha vs KeAndrae Leatherwood (middleweight)

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues (light-heavyweight)

Curmel Moton vs Ezequiel Flores (super-featherweight)

Justin Viloria vs Angel Barrera (super-featherweight)

Bek Nurmaganbet vs Abimbola Osundairo (super-middleweight)

Abilkhan Amankul vs Joeshon James (middleweight)

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Channel and how to watch

02:20 , Alex Pattle

In the UK and Ireland, tonight’s event will stream live on DAZN. You can purchase a subscription to the streaming platform here.

In the US, the fights will air live on Showtime pay-per-view at a cost of $84.99.

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Ring-walk times

02:00 , Alex Pattle

Tonight’s event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card is under way as we speak, with ring walks for the main event expected at 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

We’ll tide you over until then!

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE

Saturday 30 September 2023 21:30 , Alex Pattle

