Canelo Alvarez's split from Golden Boy Promotions is official

Canelo Alvarez poses for photos after defeating Sergey Kovalev by knockout on Nov. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez officially became boxing's biggest free agent after agreeing to a split with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions, his manager announced on Friday.

Eddy Reynoso, who also coaches the four-division champion from Mexico, said in a statement "we are ready to continue with his boxing career."

Reynoso said Alvarez is hoping to fight as soon as Dec. 19 against an opponent to be determined. The announcement comes after a new round of negotiations this week to settle a lawsuit refiled in September against DAZN streaming service and Golden Boy that claimed breach of contract for a 10-fight, $365-million deal signed in 2018.

"All this time we have been working very hard in the gym with a lot of responsibility and discipline, to be in great physical shape and ready to fight this year and it will be!" Reynoso wrote in the statement. "We will announce date, rival and place very soon."

Alvarez, 30, has a record of 53-1-2 with 36 knockouts. He has not fought since defeating Sergey Kovalev by 11th-round knockout on Nov. 2, 2019.

De La Hoya acknowledged the split with Alvarez in his own statement.

"The lawsuit was resolved to everyone's satisfaction and we wish Canelo the best going forward," De La Hoya wrote in the statement. "In the strong partnership with DAZN, we will continue showcasing our wide array of talent, including rising superstars like Ryan Garcia, Jaime Munguia and Vergil Ortiz Jr., all of whom have the talent and potential to become the next biggest star in our sport."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.