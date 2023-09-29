Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: 20 numbers that provide some perspective

The pay-per-view clash between 168-pound champion Canelo Alvarez and challenger Jermell Charlo on Saturday in Las Vegas is intriguing on many levels.

You can start with the fact that Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) and Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) are Top 10 pound-for-pounders and go from there.

Here are 20 figures that might help illustrate how special this matchup is.

0

Number of opponents Charlo has failed to defeat. He stopped Tony Harrison and Brian Castano in rematches after a loss and draw.

1

Number of undisputed 168-pound champions (all the major titles) in the four-belt era, Alvarez.

1

Number of times Charlo has fought in each of the past three years.

2

Number of undisputed championships Charlo will hold simultaneously if he wins, which would be a first in the four-belt era.

2-1

Alvarez’s record against current Hall of Famers. He defeated Shane Mosley and Miguel Cotto but lost to Floyd Mayweather.

4

Charlo’s height advantage over Alvarez in inches. He’ll also have a 2½-inch edge in reach.

7-1-1

Charlo’s record in world title fights.

7 and 8

Alvarez and Charlo’s respective rankings on Boxing Junkie’s pound-for-pound list.

8

Number of knockouts by Charlo in his last nine victories.

8-0

Alvarez’s record at 168 pounds.

9

Undefeated fighters Alvarez has beaten, not counting those making their pro debuts.

13

Number of fighters from the United States Alvarez has fought. He beat all but one, Floyd Mayweather.

14

Number of pounds heavier Alvarez was than Charlo in each’s most recent fight.

16

Number of times Alvarez has fought in Las Vegas. Charlo has fought there eight times.

16½

Number of months since Charlo will have been in the ring.

19-2-1

Alvarez’s record in major world title fights. Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol beat him; he and Gennadiy Golovkin drew in their first fight.

33

The age of both men.

33

Number of combined years Alvarez (18) and Charlo (15) have boxed professionally.

94-3-2

Combined record of Alvarez and Charlo, with 58 knockouts.

728

Number of combined professional rounds of Alvarez (472) and Charlo (256).

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie