Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: LIVE round-by-round updates, results, full coverage

Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) is scheduled to defend his undisputed 168-pound championship against Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) tonight (Saturday) on DAZN Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Also on the show:

Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana, welterweights

Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno, featherweights

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre, welterweights

Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez, junior middleweights

Vito Mielnicki vs. Ronald Cruz, junior middleweights.

The featured portion of the show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. (main event later in the show).

Boxing Junkie will post round-by-round analysis of the main event and results of the featured bouts, as well as a brief summary, immediately after the fights end. Simply return to this post and refresh when the time comes.

Full coverage – detailed fight stories, analysis and more – will follow on separate posts the night of the card and the following day.

Enjoy the fights!

