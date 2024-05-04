Advertisement

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: LIVE round-by-round updates, results, full coverage

Michael Rosenthal
·1 min read

Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) is scheduled to defend his undisputed 168-pound championship against Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) tonight (Saturday) on DAZN Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Also on the show:

  • Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana, welterweights

  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno, featherweights

  • Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre, welterweights

  • Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez, junior middleweights

  • Vito Mielnicki vs. Ronald Cruz, junior middleweights.

The featured portion of the show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. (main event later in the show).

Boxing Junkie will post round-by-round analysis of the main event and results of the featured bouts, as well as a brief summary, immediately after the fights end. Simply return to this post and refresh when the time comes.

Full coverage – detailed fight stories, analysis and more – will follow on separate posts the night of the card and the following day.

Enjoy the fights!

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie