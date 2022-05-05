Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: live round-by-round analysis, results, full coverage
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dmitry BivolRussian boxer
Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to challenge light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol on pay-per-view Saturday from Las Vegas.
Boxing Junkie will post live round-by-round analysis and then the final result. Simply come back to this post after each round and at the end of the fight.
And, finally, full coverage – a fight story, photo gallery and more analysis – will follow on separate posts the night of the fight and the following day.
Related
Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: The Boxing Junkie 5-point analysis
Canelo Alvarez: Ranking the Mexican star's calendar years, best to worst
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: date, time, how to watch, background
Opinion: Dmitry Bivol has legitimate chance to beat Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez says he wants 'to be undisputed at 175' pounds