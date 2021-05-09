Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders result: Mexican wins by knockout to unify WBC, WBA and WBO titles

Tom Kershaw
(Independent)
Canelo Alvarez unified the WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight world titles after Billy Joe Saunders’ retired his stool at the end of a gruelling eighth round.

The Briton performed valiantly, dodging the Mexican’s heavy punches and perhaps nicking rounds on the judges’ scorecards. However, a devastating uppercut in the eighth left his eye completely closed and brought an early to what by then seemed all but inevitable.

Full report to follow...

