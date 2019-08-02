Canelo Alvarez 'upset and ashamed' after being 'unfairly stripped' of his belt by IBF

Canelo Alvarez isn’t happy the IBF stripped him of the middleweight title. Alvarez says he was “upset and ashamed” upon hearing the news.

The 29-year-old Alvarez also says he was “unfairly stripped” of that title.

I'm very upset and ashamed with my fans, to be unfairly stripped of my belt by the IBF, but specially when i did not have the knowledge of the agreement that GBP match maker had signed. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) August 2, 2019

Alvarez claims he was unaware of the agreement made by Golden Boy that said Alvarez would relinquish his title if he did not agree to a deal with Sergiy Derevyanchenko by July 29.

The International Boxing Federation delayed that deadline to give both sides more time to come to an agreement. When Golden Boy failed to get a deal done by Thursday, the IBF stripped Alvarez of his title.

With that title now open, it’s been reported that Derevyanchenko will negotiate with Gennadiy Golovkin for that shot, according to The Athletic.

While many want to see Alvarez take on Golovkin again, neither fighter apparently wants to make that happen. Despite both fighters having contracts with DAZN, there’s nothing in writing saying they have to fight each other.

