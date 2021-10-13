Canelo Alvarez tells Deontay Wilder how he can improve after Tyson Fury defeat

Wilder was stopped by Fury in the 11th round in Las Vegas (Getty Images)

Canelo Alvarez has offered Deontay Wilder some advice on how he can improve following the American’s knockout defeat by Tyson Fury.

Wilder was dropped three times on his way to an 11th round stoppage loss to Fury in what will go down as an all-time heavyweight classic.

But Alvarez, who is currently regarded by many as the pound-for-pound best fighter in boxing, feels he can pinpoint the reason behind the Alabama fighter’s defeat on Saturday.

He told Brian Custner: “Great fight, great fight. I think Wilder needs more condition, more moves, move the head.

“It’s difficult when you don’t have condition and don’t know how to move.

“That’s why Tyson Fury beat him. Tyson Fury’s a great fighter.”

Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott revealed the morning after the fight that retirement is not in Wilder’s plans despite back-to-back losses.

But the former champion will not return to a Las Vegas ring until April at the earliest as he has been suspended for six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Meanwhile, four-weight world champion Alvarez is currently preparing for an undisputed super-middleweight clash against American Caleb Plant.

The 31-year-old exchanged punches with Plant during a fiery press conference ahead of what promises to be an intense clash in Vegas on Saturday 6 November.

Following the altercation, Canelo told ESPN: “He started talking a lot of things. The bad thing he said is you mother******.

“You can say whatever you want to me, but not my mother. My mother is not here and has nothing to do with this.

“So that’s why I pushed him and then he comes back with a left hook. That’s why this happened. You passed the line.

“He’s a very insecure person. You can see it in his body language, that’s all I take. He lost already in his mind because he thinks he’s trying to punish me, but he’s in a dangerous place. I’m just calm and waiting for 6 November.”