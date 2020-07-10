Canelo Alvarez to take ‘significant paycut’ for next fight, Golden Boy confirm

Canelo is set to snub a fight with Smith: Getty

Canelo Alvarez will take a “significant paycut” for his next fight, the Mexican’s promoter Golden Boy has confirmed.

The WBA super-middleweight world champion, 29, is three fights into an 11-fight, $365 million (£289m) deal with streaming giant DAZN.

His next fight is pencilled in for 14 September at a behind-closed-doors venue in Las Vegas, and Golden Boy President Eric Gomez insists Canelo has made significant concessions concerning his purse for his next bout.

“It all depends on the negotiations,” Gomez told Sky Sports. “We are not living in the world that we lived in last year.

“Canelo will be taking a significant paycut. It depends on the negotiations. Anybody willing to come to the table and be reasonable, he will fight. We are not discarding any of the top guys.”

Canelo punishes Kovalev (Getty)

John Ryder and Callum Smith remain under serious consideration for the September date, Gomez admitted, though their passport may work against them for the time being, with visa restrictions an important factor given the current climate.

“There is a very good chance,” Gomez added. “There are a couple of guys we are looking at as a possibility.

“We don’t have to deal with any visa restrictions that have been imposed by the government. If there is someone already here in the US? That helps.

“It is more difficult now because of the restrictions. The borders are not all open so it isn’t easy to bring some fighters to the US.

Should Smith and Ryder be overlooked, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and David Lemieux will be considered to face Canelo.

