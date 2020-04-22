Canelo Alvarez plans to quit boxing by 37 and ‘play golf every day’ in retirement

Canelo is set to snub a fight with Smith: Getty

Four-weight world champion Canelo Alvarez has pledged to retire by the time he turns 37 and plans to “play golf every day” in retirement.

The Mexican, seen by many as the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter, began his professional career aged just 15 years old and most recently defeated Russian Sergey Kovalev to clinch the WBO light heavyweight championship.

Alvarez was close to finalising a bout for the WBO super middleweight world title against Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders before the coronavirus pandemic. However, with all boxing bouts currently in limbo, Alvarez admitted that while he is still completely dedicated to the sport, he’s also mapping out a future beyond fighting.

“Boxing is my life,” he told Box Azteca. “My body asks me to fight. I keep training because I love boxing, I train whether I have a fight or not ... 36 years old... for me that’s a good time to retire, 37 years old at the max.”

Alvarez also said he has little desire to stay in the boxing business as a trainer or pundit and instead plans to “dedicate himself to his business and playing golf every day”.

Alvarez turns 30 in July, with a trilogy fight against Gennady Golovkin mooted to take place later in the year if it is deemed safe for sport to return.

The only defeat of his career came against Floyd Mayweather in 2013, however, he has benefited from what many perceive to be favourable judges’ scorecards, notably against Golovkin and Cuban Erislandy Lara.

Alvarez said the key to his continued success, after already taking part in 56 professional bouts, was to always train like he was a teenager starting out in the sport.

“I always have discipline, work ethic, and dedication,” he added. ”The only thing that has changed are my successes, I train every day as if I was a rookie.”