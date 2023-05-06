Canelo Alvarez-John Ryder full results: Canelo stays undisputed with unanimous decision win
In his first fight in his native Mexico since 2011, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line Saturday against unheralded John Ryder and didn't disappoint. The Mexican superstar outclassed his challenger in front of over 50,000 fans at Estadio Akron near Alvarez’s hometown of Guadalajara to win a unanimous decision.
Ryder, for his part, didn't just come for the mega-payday and put up a brave fight, getting up off the canvas in the fifth round to make it an interesting 12-round battle.
How Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder played out
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder main card results
Super middleweight: Canelo Alvarez def. John Ryder via unanimous decision (118-109, 118-109, 120-107)
Flyweight: Julio Cesar Martinez (c) def. Ronal Batista via TKO at 1:00 of R11
Super lightweight: Gabriel Gollaz def. Steve Spark via split decision (96-93, 94-95, 95-94)
Light heavyweight: Oleksandr Gvozdyk def. Ricards Bolotniks via TKO at 1:53 of R6:
