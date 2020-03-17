Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin reportedly agree to third fight, hopefully in September

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will fight again. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Gennadiy Golovkin is going to get a shot at redemption. Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez have reportedly agreed to a third fight, according to Lance Pugmire of The Athletic. The hope is that the fight will take place in September.

Alvarez was expected to take on Billy Joe Saunders in May, but it’s believed that bout will be postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus. Alvarez and Saunders are still expected to fight, and then Alvarez intends to turn his attention to Golovkin. The third fight between Alvarez and Golovkin is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12 in Dallas. It might be tough for Alvarez to fit both fights in that quickly, but that’s the hope for now.

Fans have been itching for Alvarez and Golovkin to go at it again. Their first fight — which took place in 2017 — ended in a split draw. Alvarez won the second fight — which took place in 2018 — by majority decision.

Alvarez has agreed to fight Golovkin at 160 pounds for now, according to Pugmire. But Alvarez can alter the fight weight if he would like. The deadline for Alvarez to make those changes has not been determined at this time.

