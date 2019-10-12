Canelo Alvarez dismisses third fight vs Gennady Golovkin and insists Sergiy Derevyanchenko beat Triple G

Canelo trains for Kovalev: Instagram/@Canelo

Canelo Alvarez has hit out at rival Gennady Golovkin and insists there will be no trilogy fight between the pair.

The Mexican is busy preparing to face light heavyweight world champion Sergey Kovalev on November 2.

But took time out of his schedule to watch Golovkin against Sergiy Derevyanchenko and believes the Ukrainian won the fight.

“We saw it. Obviously for me, Derevyanchenko won the fight,” Canelo said.

“It was a fight where (Derevyanchenko) really looked well. It was his fight. Regarding Triple G, we all know, everyone knows, it’s unnecessary to say more, but he looked slow, and I think I gave everyone the pathway to see how to hurt him, which is (to) the body, and that’s what we saw.”

And while the Kazakh is pursuing a chance at redemption following a disputed win for Canelo in their rematch, the Mexican continues to resist any clamour for a third fight between the pair.

“I said it before the fight, and I’m going to repeat it. For me that fight presents no challenge to me right now,” Canelo claimed.

“We fought two times, 24 rounds. I beat him, so he represents no challenge.

“However, what he does represent is some good business, so if they offer me something really good, maybe the third fight can happen.

“But for me, no, because he represents no challenge for me.”