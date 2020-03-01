Canelo Alvarez coach confirms Billy Joe Saunders is next for Mexican superstar

Saunders looks to have won the Canelo lottery: Getty

Canelo Alvarez has opted to face Billy Joe Saunders next ahead of Callum Smith, according to the Mexican superstar’s head trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Canelo and his team have been contemplating who to face next on his traditional fight date over Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The 29-year-old is looking to become a legitimate four-weight world champion after only securing the ‘regular’ WBA title at 168 pounds with victory over Rocky Fielding in 2018.

Saunders holds the WBO belt, while Smith owns the WBA’s ‘super’ title.

And with nine weeks until fight night on 2 May, Reynoso has confirmed Saunders will be the next opponent.

“We’re ready for 2 May,” Reynoso told EsNews.

“Saunders,” he added when asked who the opponent would be.

But Saunders’ promoter Eddie Hearn, speaking from Frisco, Texas after Mikey Garcia outpointed Jessie Vargas, insists the deal is not signed just yet.

“We haven’t agreed any terms and we’ve had no contract,” Hearn told IFL TV.

“I went up to Eddy Reynoso tonight and said, ‘who are you fighting? Any chance of us finding out?’ And he said, ‘Billy Joe Saunders’.

“But we haven’t heard from Golden Boy for a couple of days. We’re not a million miles away. Canelo and Reynoso want to fight Billy Joe.”

