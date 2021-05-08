Canelo-Saunders live blog: Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders results, highlights, analysis
On Saturday, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys — will host over 65,000 fans to watch Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification bout. The large crowd will be the biggest gathering in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Alvarez enters the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.
The Mexican superstar is coming off a three-round finish of Turkey's Avni Yilidirim in February. In December, Alvarez picked apart Callum Smith over 12 rounds to win a wide unanimous decision for the WBA-WBC super middleweight titles.
Saunders has held the WBO super middleweight title since December 2015 when he eked out a majority decision over Andy Lee. Saunders last defended his title in December with a unanimous decision versus Martin Murray.
Canelo-Saunders live blog
Canelo-Saunders main card (Live now on DAZN/PPV)
Canelo Alvarez (c) -800 vs. Billy Joe Saunders (c) +550, super middleweight titles
Elwin Soto -1000 (c) vs. Katsunari Takayama +625, WBO junior flyweight title
Souleymane Cissokho def. Kieron Conway via split decision (92-97, 96-93, 95-94)
Frank Sanchez def. Nagy Aguilera via technical decision (60-54 x 3)
Canelo-Saunders undercard full results
Marc Castro def. Irving Macias Castillo via TKO in R4
Keyshawn Davis def. Jose Antonio Meza via unanimous decision (60-54 x 3)
Christian Alan Gomez Duran def. Xavier Wilson via TKO in R2:
📣 Timberrrrr 💥#DuranWilson #CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/NHzJDOU1Ih
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 8, 2021
Kelvin Davis def. Jan Marsalek via unanimous decision (38-37 x 3)
