Canelo-Saunders live blog: Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders results, highlights, analysis

On Saturday, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys — will host over 65,000 fans to watch Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification bout. The large crowd will be the biggest gathering in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Alvarez enters the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.

The Mexican superstar is coming off a three-round finish of Turkey's Avni Yilidirim in February. In December, Alvarez picked apart Callum Smith over 12 rounds to win a wide unanimous decision for the WBA-WBC super middleweight titles.

Saunders has held the WBO super middleweight title since December 2015 when he eked out a majority decision over Andy Lee. Saunders last defended his title in December with a unanimous decision versus Martin Murray.

Canelo-Saunders live blog

Canelo-Saunders main card (Live now on DAZN/PPV)

All odds via BetMGM

Canelo Alvarez (c) -800 vs. Billy Joe Saunders (c) +550, super middleweight titles

Elwin Soto -1000 (c) vs. Katsunari Takayama +625, WBO junior flyweight title

Souleymane Cissokho def. Kieron Conway via split decision (92-97, 96-93, 95-94)

Frank Sanchez def. Nagy Aguilera via technical decision (60-54 x 3)

Canelo-Saunders undercard full results

Marc Castro def. Irving Macias Castillo via TKO in R4

Keyshawn Davis def. Jose Antonio Meza via unanimous decision (60-54 x 3)

Christian Alan Gomez Duran def. Xavier Wilson via TKO in R2:

Kelvin Davis def. Jan Marsalek via unanimous decision (38-37 x 3)

