Canelo Alvarez and Stephen A. Smith are trading verbal barbs after Smith dissed Andy Ruiz Jr.

In the boxing ring, Stephen A. Smith wouldn’t last one round with Canelo Alvarez or Andy Ruiz Jr. But on Twitter, Smith can trade barbs with the best of them. That might explain why Smith has been punching back at some of the biggest names in boxing all week.

On Monday, Smith traded verbal punches with Ruiz after calling him “Butter Bean.” On Tuesday, he turned his attention to Canelo Alvarez.

Congratulations @Canelo. Your tweet at me may be one of the most ignorant tweets I’ve ever received. Once again, I have no issue with @Andy_destroyer1. Congrats to him. My issue was with boxing fans being made to WAIT, the ultimately robbed of our interest in Wilder vs. Joshua... — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 4, 2019

While Smith’s comments about Ruiz came unprovoked, that wasn’t the case with Alvarez. The 28-year-old Alvarez called Smith a “skeptic” who doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Un incrédulo más que se deja llevar por el fanatismo y la ignorancia sin tener el mínimo conocimiento de lo que significa el boxeo.



Yet another skeptic who allows himself to be swept away by sheer ignorance and fanaticism without the slightest idea of what the sport of boxing is https://t.co/abl9Xu9w57 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) June 2, 2019

After that much punishment, Smith might actually be able to go another round. Three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis hopped in Smith’s mentions Tuesday to let Smith know he needs to respect Anthony Joshua and Ruiz.

Given how much Smith seems to love picking verbal fights with boxers online, we’re definitely getting to Round 3 by the end of the week.

Stephen A. Smith is willing to take on all-comers ... on Twitter. (Getty Images)

