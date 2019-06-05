Canelo Alvarez and Stephen A. Smith are trading verbal barbs after Smith dissed Andy Ruiz Jr.

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports

In the boxing ring, Stephen A. Smith wouldn’t last one round with Canelo Alvarez or Andy Ruiz Jr. But on Twitter, Smith can trade barbs with the best of them. That might explain why Smith has been punching back at some of the biggest names in boxing all week.

On Monday, Smith traded verbal punches with Ruiz after calling him “Butter Bean.” On Tuesday, he turned his attention to Canelo Alvarez.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

While Smith’s comments about Ruiz came unprovoked, that wasn’t the case with Alvarez. The 28-year-old Alvarez called Smith a “skeptic” who doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

After that much punishment, Smith might actually be able to go another round. Three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis hopped in Smith’s mentions Tuesday to let Smith know he needs to respect Anthony Joshua and Ruiz.

Given how much Smith seems to love picking verbal fights with boxers online, we’re definitely getting to Round 3 by the end of the week.

Stephen A. Smith is willing to take on all-comers ... on Twitter. (Getty Images)
Stephen A. Smith is willing to take on all-comers ... on Twitter. (Getty Images)

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next

Back