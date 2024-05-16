Cane Ridge promotes Joseph Shepherd to head football coach

Cane Ridge has a new leader for its football program.

The Ravens have hired Joseph Shepherd as head football coach after longtime head coach Eddie Woods resigned last month.

Shepherd, a native of Humboldt, Tennessee, has 17 years of coaching experience and spent the past five seasons as associate head coach and quarterbacks coach at Cane Ridge. He plans to put his own spin on a culture that has been well established in his years there.

"I have my own personal system that I want to run, but as far as foundation-wise, you know, it'll be the same ... so the foundation is already laid, everything is already put in place, we're just stepping up to the next role, being the head coach," Shepherd said.

Cane Ridge has hired Joseph Shepherd as its new head football coach. Shepherd previously served as associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the previous five years at Cane Ridge.

Shepherd replaces Woods, who led Cane Ridge to a 75-31 record in nine seasons and was The Tennessean's Football Coach of the Year in 2017. Shepherd said there are few better coaches to work alongside.

"He was a perfect example for a first-year coach. I'm not a first year coach, but he was a perfect example for anybody that wants to learn how to coach football," Shepherd said. "I would recommend working up under him as a coach. He's a great example."

Prior to coaching at Cane Ridge, Shepherd was offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Humboldt, where he was selected as a coach for the West Tennessee North and South All-Star game and also served as interim head coach for a season.

Shepherd received his bachelor’s degree and teaching licensure from UT Martin. He received his master’s degree at Bethel University.

Harrison Campbell covers high school sports and more for The Daily Herald. Email him at hcampbell@gannett.com and follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @hccamp.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Joseph Shepherd hired as Cane Ridge football coach