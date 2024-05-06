Candystripes denied by leaders Shelbourne at Brandywell

Premier Division pacesetters Shelbourne equalised a minute from time to earn a 1-1 draw with Derry City on Monday night.

City dominated the game and Paul McMullan was denied by the woorkwork in the first half.

McMullan scored his first goal for Derry as he slotted home on 56 minutes after a defensive mistake.

The Candystripes were on course to replace Shelbourne at the top on goal difference until Sean Boyd flicked in a late leveller.

Derry pressed for an early opener but they were kept at bay by a Shelbourne defence which had conceded just nine goals in 14 games.

McMullan went close when he connected with a clearance at the edge of the box and crashed his shot against a post.

City striker Pat Hoban headed wide from a Ben Doherty cross but the hosts finally made the breakthrough on 56 minutes.

McMullan pounced on a poor pass from Gavin Molloy before firing into the net and giving Derry a deserved lead.

Liam Burt shot over as Shelbourne finally threatened but City almost had a second when keeper Conor Kearns made a good block to keep out Adam O'Reilly's effort.

Damien Duff's side had the final say as substitute Boyd nipped in at the nearpost to steer home a cross.