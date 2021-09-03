Candlestick Chronicles: Where do 49ers rank in NFC

Can the 49ers win the Super Bowl in 2021?

On this episode of Candlestick Chronicles, Chris and Kyle explore that exact question by going first through the NFC West. The guys chat about what might be the toughest division in football and the obstacles to a top-of-division finish for San Francisco.

Next, Chris and Kyle take a look across the NFC and how the 49ers fare in a power rankings of all the NFC teams. Then they discuss what it’ll take for the 49ers to win the Super Bowl.