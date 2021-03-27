Candlestick Chronicles: What trade up to No. 3 pick means for 49ers

It’s an emergency edition of the Candlestick Chronicles podcast!

Chris is joined by ESPN’s Nick Wagoner just after news broke that the 49ers traded three first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up to the No. 3 pick in 2021.

The guys go over what players the 49ers could be targeting with this move, what the long-term ramifications of the trade could be for the team, and what the future now holds for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.