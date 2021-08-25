Candlestick Chronicles: Stock report and the 49ers QB debate rages

Chris and Kyle are back with another episode of Candlestick Chronicles after the 49ers’ second preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

They go through who’s stock went up and who’s stock went down during San Francisco’s 15-10 win, but they also have a new angle on the Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance conversation. The performance of the two quarterbacks in Sunday’s game, plus some quotes from head coach Kyle Shanahan leads to a debate about which way the team should go and which way they will go under center in Week 1 against the Lions.