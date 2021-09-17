Candlestick Chronicles: Ross Tucker joins the pod

There aren’t many better people to talk Eagles with than former NFL offensive lineman and Eagles pregame radio host Ross Tucker.

Ross joined Chris and Kyle on this episode of Candlestick Chronicles to discuss the 49ers’ Week 2 matchup with Philadelphia, and the best gift idea ever. The guys go over how good the Eagles are in the trenches, how Jalen Hurts has evolved, and what rookie WR DeVonta Smith is bringing as a rookie.

Then, Chris and Kyle do a draft of the players they think will have a big game for the 49ers against the Eagles.