Candlestick Chronicles: Recapping 49ers’ wild Day 1 of NFL draft

Kyle Madson

The 49ers’ first day of the NFL draft was always going to be intriguing. It wound up going entirely off the rails.

On this live episode of Candlestick Chronicles, Chris and Kyle recap a wild day in 49ers history.

They discuss the Trey Lance selection and why it makes sense, the Mac Jones smokescreen, Twitter user Jed York, and the rumored Aaron Rodgers trade to the 49ers.

