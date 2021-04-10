Candlestick Chronicles: Is it really Mac Jones?

Kyle Madson
It’s another live edition of the Candlestick Chronicles podcast!

Chris and Kyle take a look at the growing trend of tying Mac Jones to the 49ers at the No. 3 overall pick. The guys discuss why those connections are being made, and why the pick might be frustrating for 49ers fans. They also go over what type of player Jones would need to be to justify the selection after passing on Trey Lance and Justin Fields.

