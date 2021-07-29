Candlestick Chronicles: Is there a QB competition in 49ers training camp?

The offseason is finally over! Chris and Kyle are back as the 49ers report for training camp to kick off a preseason that’ll answer a ton of important questions for San Francisco.

On this episode of Candlestick Chronicles, the guys chat about the press conferences from the first day of camp, including Kyle Shanahan’s take on the unopened QB competition, injury updates on Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Jalen Hurd, and some insight into what Shanahan thinks of Mike McGlinchey.