Candlestick Chronicles: Prime time guessing games and Jimmy Garoppolo’s starts

It’s a new live edition of Candlestick Chronicles!

Chris and Kyle take a quick look ahead at the 49ers’ slate of 2021 opponents to try and get an idea of which games will be in prime time and how many prime time games they might get.

They also take a look at Peter King’s over-under of 10 starts for Jimmy Garoppolo this season and debate whether they’d go over or under that number, and then set numbers of their own.

The guys wrap the pod with questions from listeners about the WR corps, Garoppolo’s contract situation and the NFL draft.