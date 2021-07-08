Candlestick Chronicles: PFF’s Sam Monson talks Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan

Chris and Kyle begin this episode of Candlestick Chronicles with a very special show-related announcement. They’re also joined by Pro Football Focus lead NFL analyst Sam Monson.

Sam and the guys discuss why Trey Lance should start and what Sam believes the rookie QB’s ceiling is. They also get into whether the 49ers’ defense can regain its 2019 form, and where Kyle Shanahan ranks among the NFL’s best head coaches and play callers.