Candlestick Chronicles: Peter King joins the show to talk 49ers, NFL draft

Kyle Madson

Chris and Kyle are joined by NBC Sports’ Peter King on this edition of Candlestick Chronicles.

Chris sits down with King to discuss the rumors about the 49ers picking Mac Jones No. 3 overall, and why that came to be the prevailing thought around the league. They also go over why Jones may not be the pick, and King tells a story about his time in the 49ers’ war room during the draft.

After the interview, Chris and Kyle chat about their biggest takeaways.

