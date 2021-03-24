Candlestick Chronicles: Matt Maiocco talks free agency and 2021 expectations

The Candlestick Chronicles podcast got a distinguished guest to help recap the first week of free agency. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco drops by to chat with Chris about where the 49ers stand after a slew of free agency moves.

Matt and Chris discuss the moves San Francisco made and didn’t make, what their expectations are for 2021, Candlestick Park memories, and Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke* drops by.

*Not actually Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke.