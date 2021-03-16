Candlestick Chronicles: Live reactions to 49ers early free agency news

Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee and Kyle Madson jump on a live edition of Candlestick Chronicles to break down the 49ers’ moves from the first day of legal negotiating in the NFL.

The guys discuss the Samson Ebukam signing, Jason Verrett’s return, and the Kyle Juszczyk’s return and the Twitter storm that preceded it. They also talk about Kendrick Bourne’s departure and what other moves could be left for San Francisco with Trent Williams’ extension looming.