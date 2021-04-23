Candlestick Chronicles: Kevin Clark talks 49ers trade and NFL draft buzz

Kyle Madson
·1 min read

Another guest dropped by Candlestick Chronicles.

The Ringer’s Kevin Clark joined Chris and Kyle to give his thoughts on a slew of NFL draft-related topics. Kevin talks about why he thinks the 49ers’ move is a risky one, why there’s so much noise around Mac Jones going to San Francisco, and he gets into the anatomy of how draft rumors get started. He also discusses golfing at Bethpage Black.

Chris and Kyle wrap the show by reacting to Kevin and chatting about Rich Eisen’s claim that the 49ers want to draft Trey Lance.

