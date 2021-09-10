Candlestick Chronicles: Joe Staley dominates the pod

Chris and Kyle are joined by six-time Pro Bowler, NFL All-Decade tackle and 49ers legend Joe Staley on this edition of Candlestick Chronicles.

The guys chat with Joe about his transition to the media side, what he thinks of Trey Lance, and how Mike McGlinchey can improve this season. They also discuss the 49ers’ locker room culture, what makes Kyle Shanahan a good coach, 2012 49ers vs. 2019 49ers and more.