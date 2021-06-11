Candlestick Chronicles: Injuries, OTAs, and Kyle Shanahan’s rank among head coaches

Chris and Kyle are back for a jam-packed episode of Candlestick Chronicles where they discuss injuries and OTAs before Eric Eager from Pro Football Focus hops on the pod.

First, the guys go over some of the injuries that befell the 49ers this offseason and Kyle Shanahan’s early cancellation of OTAs. They discuss why OTAs were cut short and exactly how much work the team would miss.

Then, PFF’s Eric Eager hops on to chat about his head coach and play caller rankings. He left Shanahan out of the top seven head coaches and out of the top five play callers, so Chris and Kyle ask about the methodology that led him to those conclusions and what Shanahan has to do better.