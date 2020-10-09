Candlestick Chronicles: An early must-win for the 49ers

The 49ers enter Week 5 in a somewhat dire scenario against the Miami Dolphins. San Francisco is 2-2, looking to get some key starters back from injury, and squaring off against a 1-3 Dolphins squad before they get to the hardest portion of their schedule.

Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee and Kyle Madson discuss whether the team would benefit more from Jimmy Garoppolo or Raheem Mostert returning, and why Sunday is a ‘must-win’ game for San Francisco.

The guys also take a look at Miami’s last two games and why they’re a potentially dangerous opponent for the 49ers.