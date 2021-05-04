Candlestick Chronicles: Breaking down 49ers draft class

With the dust finally settled on the 2021 NFL draft, Chris and Kyle sift through the 49ers’ eight-player class on this edition of Candlestick Chronicles.

The guys roll through each pick and discuss the selection. They also talk about whether Trey Lance can start Week 1, two running backs, and what the overarching theme was of this year’s group of picks.

Chris and Kyle also go over the red-hot breaking news of a couple 49ers changing their numbers, and Lance’s jersey number choice.