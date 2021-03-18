Candlestick Chronicles: 49ers checking right free agent boxes
ESPN’s 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner joins Chris and Kyle and this episode of Candlestick Chronicles.
The guys run down the list of 49ers’ moves, including the early-morning additions of Trent Williams and Alex Mack. They assess the size of the Williams deal and what it means for San Francisco’s future, and they take a look at which offseason additions will have the biggest impact this year. Chris, Kyle and Nick also run through some still-available free agents who could wind up with the 49ers.