Candlestick Chronicles: 49ers biggest free agents and how to replace them

The 49ers are due to have 40-plus players hit free agency in mid-March when the new league year opens. While that inflated number jumps off the page, what matters long-term for San Francisco are the names at the top of that list.

On this episode of Candlestick Chronicles, Chris and Kyle roll through the 49ers’ five biggest free agents and how the club might go about replacing them should they leave. Given the 49ers’ salary cap situation, it’s likely they lose multiple players to larger deals on the open market. Contingency plans for each are necessary, so the guys give some names and possible plans of action based on available salary cap space.