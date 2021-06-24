Candlestick Chronicles: 15 most valuable 49ers, Part 1

With the dust mostly settled on the offseason and teams looking ahead to training camp, Chris and Kyle take time to assess the 49ers’ roster with the 15 most valuable players to the team in a new episode of Candlestick Chronicles.

The guys each ranked their 15 most valuable 49ers, and began the two-part podcast by discussing Nos. 15 through 8. They both have very different definitions of value, so the lists are extremely different, leading to a discussion about value and how good the guys expect some players to be in 2021.