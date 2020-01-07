As candidates emerge, here's how Jedd Fisch, Will Hall may fit as Oregon’s offensive coordinator

The search is on for the next offensive coordinator under head coach Mario Cristobal and the 2020 Rose Bowl champion Oregon Ducks.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported a list of the potential candidates to watch:

Hearing Los Angeles Rams senior offensive assistant Jedd Fisch is a name to watch in the #Oregon offensive coordinator search. Former OC at UCLA, Miami, Minnesota, QBs coach at Michigan. #Tulane OC Will Hall also being considered at Oregon. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 6, 2020

JEDD FISCH

With the L.A. Rams (2018-present): According to the team's website, the Rams finished the 2018 campaign ranked second in the NFL in points per game (32.9) and scrimmage yards per game (435.1) while posting the most total first downs in the league (399) lifting the team to a 13-3 record and an appearance in Super Bowl LIII. With the help of Fisch, the Rams' passing attack finished among the top-10 in passing yards per attempt (8.33, 4th), passing yards per game (295.6, 5th) and touchdowns (32, tied for 8th). Third-year QB Jared Goff set career-bests across the stat sheet, amassing 4,688 passing yards, the second-best single-season output in Rams history.

With the UCLA Bruins (2017): Fisch took over as interim head coach after UCLA fired then head coach Jim Mora. Fisch was in his first season with the Bruins as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. That season, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen was the conference's second-leading passer (3,756 yards) behind USC's Sam Darnold (4,143 yards).

With the Michigan Wolverines (2014-2016): According to Michigan Athletics: Under Fisch's guidance in 2015, quarterback Jake Rudock became the second quarterback in school history to pass for 3,000 yards (3,017) and Jake Butt, Jehu Chesson and Amara Darboh became the first trio of receivers in school history to eclipse the 50-reception and 500-yard receiving mark in a season.

Fisch also spent time with the University of Miami, University of Minnesota and Florida early in his collegiate coaching career.

WILL HALL

With Tulane (2019-present): According to Tulane Athletics, Hall joins the Green Wave coaching staff after he spent the 2018 campaign as the Associate Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach at the University of Memphis where he helped guide the Tigers to the American Athletic Conference Championship game for the second straight season and helped the Tigers to their fifth straight bowl appearance.

With Memphis (2018-2019): During his lone season at Memphis, Hall helped guide the Tigers to a school record with 42 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. In addition, Memphis finished the regular season with 3,311 rushing yards, setting a new school record. Memphis' offense ranked in the nation's top 10 in rushing (No. 5, 275.9), scoring offense (No. 6, 43.8) and total offense (No. 6, 530.3) under Hall's assistance. In addition, Hall helped four Memphis offensive players earn All-AAC honors.

Before Memphis, Hall was the offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette after spending time in division II football.

Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal has stated his criteria in what he's looking for in his next offensive coordinator:

You want a guy that understands everybody's assignment, what to do, how they do it, why they do it that way because at the end of the day he does have to install and he does have to get in front of everybody and do everything and make corrections and adjustments if they're not done exactly right. Precision is important. -- Cristobal

Cristobal said late last week there's a short list he's working on and that he was on the road working on said list. Filling Oregon's OC position will be top priority for Cristobal in the coming weeks, and Ducks fans eagerly await the news.

As candidates emerge, here's how Jedd Fisch, Will Hall may fit as Oregons offensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest