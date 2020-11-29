Candidates for the Detroit Lions general manager vacancy

The Detroit Lions fired general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday and one of the top priorities of the organization will be to find his replacement.

The Lions are in a unique situation, where Shelia Ford Hamp is still in her first year as principal owner, Rod Wood (the team president) mostly handles the business side of the operation, and they need to replace a GM and coach, where the trending names are mostly individuals who would also be new to their positions.

That’s why when Lions Wire editors Jeff Risdon and Erik Schlitt put together a Top-10 coaching list they included both first-year and veteran options. This same approach should be applied to the GM position and this list of available candidates will include both individuals who have experience and those who are considered rising stars in NFL circles.

Internal Candidates

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Under Bob Quinn, the Lions built a respectable front office with Kyle O'Brien (Vice President of Player Personel), Lance Newmark (Director of Player Personel), and Jimmy Raye III (Senior Personal Executive). At one point in time, all were considered executives who had bright futures. Although their stock has surely taken a big hit with the struggles the Lions have gone through and the firing of Quinn will surely leave a stain on their resume. Mike Disner (Vice President of Football Administration) was recently brought in by Quinn to manage the salary cap, and for all intents and purposes, has done a solid job and is one front office member who is trending up. As the GM search begins, all four will be interviewed as Hamp tries to get a better understanding of what they do and what their future could be with the team. It's entirely possible some of them will survive a transition to a new GM -- Newmark has been with the Lions for 23 years and has survived multiple front office changes -- and, while it's a stretch, it's also possible some could even be considered for the GM position.

Story continues

Rick Smith, Former Texans GM

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Smith began his football career as a coach in 1992, eventually working his way to the Denver Broncos in 1996, and then transitioning to their front office in 2000. After six years as the Broncos Director of Player Personel, Smith (age 36) became the youngest GM in the NFL when he took a job with the Texans. In 2012, in addition to remaining the team's GM, he added an Executive vice president of football operations to his title. In 2017, Smith took a leave of absence to care for his wife who had breast cancer, and his GM responsibilities shifted to Bill O'Brien. Smith reportedly retained his VP of FO title, but after a falling out with ownership, it's unclear if he is still employed with the Texans, as he is not listed as employed on the team's website. Smith is largely credited to building the Texans into a winner before O'Brien began dismantling the team two years ago. Smith is credited with drafting, J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, Jadeveon Clowney, and Mario Williams, as well as grabbing A.J. Bouye and Arian Foster as undrafted free agents.

Thomas Dimitroff, Former Falcons GM

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Dimitroff entered the league as a scout in 1993 with the Chiefs, then spent four years with the Lions as an area scout, before taking a college scout promotion with the Browns in 1998. Eventually, he would land in New England in 2002, and after just one year, he was promoted to Director of College Scouting for the Patriots. In 2008, Dimitroff took a GM job for the Atlanta Falcons and remained there until earlier this year when he was fired. After 13 years with the organization, he has secured every player on the roster and had led them through both ups and downs. After leading the team to four consecutive winning seasons, the Falcons dipped in 2013-15, before recovering in 2016 when they went to the Super Bowl. Dimitroff being recently fired could warrant some time away from the NFL, but his experience is tough to match and something that should appeal to a Lions organization likely entering a rebuild. The fact that he led the Falcons on two separate championship runs is a great indicator that he knows how to build a winner.

Jeff Ireland, Saints Assistant GM (Formerly Dolphins GM)

Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Ireland broke into the NFL as a scout in 1994 and was hired by the Chiefs in 1997. In 2001 he joined the Cowboys as a scout and eventually worked his way up to vice president of college and pro scouting. In 2008, the Dolphins, and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Bill Parcells, came calling and hired him as their general manager. Over his six seasons in Miami, Ireland's tenure was full of controversy, especially after Parcells left in 2010. He was fired in 2013. Ireland spent a month in Seattle as a draft consultant for GM Johns Schneider, then moved on to the Saints as Micky Loomis' assistant GM and college scouting director. Under Loomis' guidance, Ireland has thrived and is largely credited for the defensive transformation the Saints has undergone via the draft over the last four years. In 2017 alone, Ireland landed starters Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams, and Alvin Kamara. Ireland has expressed a desire to assume GM responsibilities once again, and the work he has done in New Orleans warrants that opportunity, but the red flags from Miami should give ownership some pause.

Up-and-comers

Ed Dodds, AP Photo

With the up-and-comers, being able to place credit for organizational success is difficult as most front offices don't divulge a lot of information publicly. Therefore, the individuals listed in this group are names that have been swirling around NFL circles for some time as being important players with their team's front offices.

Ed Dodds, Colts Assistant GM

A 17-year scout, including a decade with the Seattle Seahawks as their front office secret weapon, Dodds has pounded the table for some of the Colts best draft picks in recent years. Dodds is very comfortable in Indianapolis working as Chris Ballard's right hand, and rumors are he is patiently waiting on the right opportunity to grab his own organization.

Mike Borgonzi, Chiefs Director of Football Operations

Speaking of Ballard, when he left the Chiefs for the Colts in 2017, Borgonzi was his replacement. Borgonzi is Chiefs GM Brett Veach’s right-hand man and his skills are rooted in scouting, where he spent 11 years in the NFL. His eye for talent has helped the Chiefs become a juggernaut.

Joe Hortiz, Ravens Director of Player Personel

A 22-year scout with 11 years as the Ravens Director of Player Personel, Hortiz base of knowledge is in building through the draft. The Ravens have long been a stable organization capable of reloading talent, and Hortiz has been at the center of that, organizing their draft room.

George Paton, Vikings Assistant GM

Paton is a 23-year scout who has worked hand-in-hand with Vikings GM Rick Spielman most of his career. Paton has been a coveted executive for years, and while he has had opportunities to interview for his own team, he is also very picky about where he will consider going. A shift to a division rival may take him off the table, but he is worth exploring.

Scott Fitterer, Seahawks Co-Director of Player Personel

Fitterer has been with the Seahawks for nearly two decades and his base of knowledge is centered around college scouting. The main reason he has not gathered as much responsibility as others on this list is due to a loaded front office in Seattle but his eye for talent is well known throughout the NFL.