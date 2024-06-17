Candidate For Sunderland Job Didn’t Like Backroom Staff Situation

One of the candidates that Sunderland spoke to about their vacant manager’s job did not like the backroom staff arrangements at the Stadium of Light, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland’s search for a new permanent manager has spanned over 100 days and the club have faced twists and turns.

The club wanted to appoint 31-year-old Will Still, but he chose to take the job at Lens, while former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior recently pulled out of the running.

Sunderland also spoke to ex-Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom about taking over.

Heckingbottom though was unhappy with the proposed staff arrangements.

He won plaudits for his work in taking a Sheffield United side with financial restrictions up to the Premier League.

Heckingbottom’s stock remains high despite being sacked by the Blades and he has been linked with a host of different jobs.

Who Sunderland will turn to now remains unclear, but the pressure is on for the Black Cats to make an appointment, with the summer transfer window now open for business.