Candidate drops out of race to sign Arsenal target Youssouf Fofana

Youssouf Fofana (25) will be allowed to leave AS Monaco this summer. The Frenchman rejected Premier League approaches last summer in favour of remaining at the Principality club. It is a choice that paid dividends for both parties. On an individual level, Fofana had his most complete season, helping Les Monégasques back to the UEFA Champions League. However, with just one year remaining on his contract, the time has come for Fofana to depart. Plenty of clubs across Europe are showing interest, however, one notable suitor is no longer in the race, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Paris Saint-Germain have long since been linked with the France international, who is currently with the national team ahead of Euro 2024. However, Romano understands that he is not currently on PSG’s shortlist for the summer transfer window. Different profiles are being looked at with manager Luis Enrique having his say.

However, Premier League clubs continue to monitor Fofana. Foot Mercato have previously reported interest from Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League last season.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle