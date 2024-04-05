Candi Whitaker officially introduced as UNA women’s basketball head coach

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the first time in 11 seasons, there will be a new head women’s basketball coach at UNA, on Thursday, Candi Whitaker was formally introduced as the ninth coach in program history.

Whitaker comes to Florence with 16 years of head coaching experience and brings a career record of 231-222.

Whitaker had a great deal of success at her last stop, Missouri Western, leading the Griffons to a 100-47 record and the D2 Elite Eight during her tenure.

UNA director of athletics Dr. Josh Looney hired Whitaker at Missouri Western and now he’s brought her to the Shoals to lead the Lady Lions; Whitaker said her familiarity with Looney and feeling at home right away made the decision to come to UNA an easy one.

“I loved how I felt when I stepped into this community. I loved what I saw on campus, I loved the growth that has happened at North Alabama and the University side,” Whitaker said. “I believe in Josh and what he’s doing and the amount of work that he’s done in a short amount of time. When you believe in something, it comes across to young people, your energy comes across, your excitement comes across and it’s not fake. I just think it’s a great time to be here and it’s a great time for our family.”

Some of Whitaker’s main points of emphasis in her program will be recruiting, player development and setting a foundation of expectations.

