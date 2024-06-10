Candela: ‘With respect to Fonseca, Milan deserve a coach like Conte’

Former Roma full back Vincent Candela was not too impressed with the imminent arrival of Paulo Fonseca at Milan, believing the club deserve a more successful coach.

The 51-year-old Portuguese coach has left his post with Lille and is expected to be announced by the Rossoneri in the coming days, ready to start a new project following the conclusion of Stefano Pioli’s five years at the helm.

The imminent appointment of Fonseca has divided the Rossoneri fans, with some hopeful of the future and others concerned about his relative lack of success in the dugout, not remembering his time with Roma too fondly.

‘Milan deserve better’

Speaking on page 19 of today’s Tuttosport, Candela first weighed in on Fonseca’s expected appointment at Milan.

“It won’t be easy for him, Pioli did well, he won, he built a team and in these they have been a protagonist in the last three years of the Champions League. It won’t be easy for him to succeed at Milan either.”

The former Roma full back reflected on the Portuguese coach’s time in the Italian capital.

“I didn’t always like what I saw. At the beginning of every game, he always changed, a lot, maybe even too much. He made the players rotate a lot. I don’t know if it’s good for the team or not, I honestly didn’t like it, I prefer to start with 11 starters, then there’s the bench.

“At Roma however, a lot has changed… He is certainly an experienced coach, who has done a lot and has always done his work. But coaching Milan is a great responsibility, Milan are Milan. They always aim high.”

Finally, Candela suggested he wouldn’t have chosen Fonseca to take over at the Rossoneri.

“With all due respect to Fonseca, Milan deserve a coach like Conte. The level must be that, a high level when talking about certain clubs. They are a team that deserve coaches who have won something more in their careers.”