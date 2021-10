Associated Press

Dak Prescott wasn't going to let anything prevent him from enjoying the moment. While his team celebrated around him after he threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime to beat the New Patriots 35-29 Sunday, the Cowboys quarterback felt pain in his right calf. It wasn't the perfect ending, but he was willing to accept it after he helped Dallas survive a wild finish and earn its first victory over Bill Belichick's Patriots.