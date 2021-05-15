Candace Parker Tallies 16 Points, 8 Rebounds And 3 Blocks In Sky Debut (May 15, 2021)
Candace Parker tallies 16 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks in Sky debut.
The Wizards had a midseason turnaround like none other in order to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament.
Radio station Onda Cero said Zidane informed the players about his decision before last weekend's 2-2 La Liga draw at home with Sevilla where Real missed the chance to top the table. Newspaper Marca said he addressed the team on May 8, a day before that game. Real were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by third-tier Alcoyano in January and were defeated comfortably by Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final.
The Olympics are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8 after being postponed in March last year over the coronavirus pandemic. But Japan, battling a surge of infections, has extended until the end of May a state of emergency in its capital, Tokyo, and three areas.
Stanfield, under fire for participating in an inflammatory Clubhouse room, also addressed his 2013 music video "Swastikas and Bones."
The estate flaunts approximately 20,000 square feet of living space, set on a 3.5 acre promontory.
How is Jayson Tatum feeling four months after battling COVID-19? He's better, but the Celtics star also admits "There's a difference in how my breathing is before I had the virus to now."
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
There won't be much intrigue when the NBA hands out its annual awards.
The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.
The “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion” award will acknowledge a current player who advocates for social justice and campaigns for diversity and inclusion.
He's back and still good at basketball.
Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 262 ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view in Houston.
The Lakers opted to wait to hang their banner until fans could be back inside the Staples Center.
T.J. Oshie’s goal song, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” echoed through Capital One Arena and its 25% capacity crowd. It turned out the credit technically belonged elsewhere, but Capitals fans were in no mood to nitpick. Nic Dowd’s deflection of Oshie' shot from the blue line found the back of the net 4:41 into overtime, giving the Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.
While Martin Truex Jr. is the deserving favorite to win Sunday‘s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway, NASCAR bettors can‘t be blamed for looking for something more enticing than 7-2 odds for their money. With his win last week, Truex has two more than any other driver in the Cup Series this season. Not only […]
The Rockets defeated the Clippers, 122-115. Kelly Olynyk recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists for the Rockets, while Jae'Sean Tate added 20 points in the victory. Luke Kennard tallied 23 points for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Rockets improve to 17-54 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 47-24.
If Iga Swiatek continues playing like this, she might have no problem defending her French Open title when the year’s second Grand Slam starts in two weeks. The 19-year-old Pole routed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 with what is known as a “double bagel” score in an Italian Open final that lasted just 46 minutes Sunday. Swiatek lost just 13 points.
Tim Duncan may be the most underrated legend of the game ever.
Just four years ago, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement was playing on the world's biggest stage and helping the Philadelphia