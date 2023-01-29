Candace Parker signs with Las Vegas

Former Lady Vol Candace Parker has signed with Las Vegas in the WNBA.

“After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives,” Parker announced.

Parker is a two-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA MVP and a seven-time WNBA all-star.

She was selected No. 1 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2008 WNBA draft. The former Lady Vol won the 2016 WNBA championship with the Sparks.

Parker played at Tennessee from 2004-08 under head coach Pat Summitt, winning a national championship in 2007 and 2008.

While at Tennessee, Parker averaged 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game. Her No. 3 jersey was retired by the University of Tennessee on Jan. 2, 2014.

