Candace Parker reveals the key to her WNBA future | Ball Don’t Lie

Yahoo Sports’ Sydney Rockett is in conversation with future basketball Hall of Famer Candace Parker about what her future looks like in the WNBA, how serendipitous winning a championship is and what she hopes viewers will take away from her documentary Unapologetic, which premieres on November 12 at 9pm ET on ESPN.

SYDNEY ROCKETT: Hi, I'm Sydney Rockett with Yahoo Sports, and I'm joined with Candace Parker, who is here to promote her documentary, "Unapologetic," airing on ESPN. Do you still see a future for you in the W in the upcoming season?

CANDACE PARKER: I hope so. I-- I have made a pact with myself that I won't play in pain because I've done it so long and for so much of my career. And so if I am healthy, I do want to play. But I think Halloween was kind of an awakening. Like, there's so many more years of your life that are left after basketball. And I want to be able to walk, and run, and play with my kids.

And I love beach volleyball. I love going to the sand dunes. And so I'm super active, and I don't want one more season to limit that.

SYDNEY ROCKETT: In your doc, it stood out to me, when you were in high school, somebody asked you, like, how many WNBA rings do you want? And you mentioned six to seven. So what is your take on that goal now that you're already so decorated in the league?

CANDACE PARKER: You realize how many things have to go right for you to be able to win. You can be great, and so many things have to go right. I was sitting at the doc premiere the other day, and someone was like, best case scenario, how many championships could you have had in your career? And I said, five. Like, if shots didn't fall, you know, those types of things, they hang with you.

But also, Nneka's shot was a last second shot, put it back in. If that didn't go, I have zero, maybe. So it's one of those things where it's like I just know that, with the three that I have, those are earned. They're super difficult, and they all are different in what they represent.

SYDNEY ROCKETT: What are you most excited for viewers to see in your documentary?

CANDACE PARKER: I'm most excited for viewers to be able to see the different layers that I hope that they can relate to. We go kind of in depth with a lot of different areas of my life, whether it's motherhood, whether it's basketball and dealing with the pressures of that, whether it's the transition of what's next after basketball, whether it's relationships. Whatever it is, I think we kind of go in depth and explore those different layers.

And I and I hope that others can relate to my experiences, whether it's people-pleasing, whether it's dealing with doubt, whether it's dealing with self-doubt and other people's opinions. So I think that's kind of where the "Unapologetic" name landed on in this doc.

